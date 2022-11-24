A Nigerian lady has generated a lot of reactions online when she made a video of her visit to her ex boyfriend's grandma

The lady said she had to pay the woman a visit and cook for her because she had been asking after her

Many people reacted differently to her video as some wondered why she is still very much connected to her former lover's family

A Nigerian lady, @succykeys1, has made a video telling people how she visited her former boyfriend's grandma and cooked for her.

The lady revealed that she had to go because her former lover was disturbing her about his grandma wanting to see her.

Many people said that the lady has a very good heart. Photo source: TikTok/@succykeys1

The old woman was very happy to see her. As a gift, the lady took her favourite food, rice, along, which the grandma loved.

She also got some dried fish and soup ingredients for the woman. In the video, they both bonded over the cooking. The ex girlfriend said she had to cook for the woman because has missed her cooking.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 200 comments with over 12,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

coated p said:

"Wait for the blessings your a good girl."

kayceez Wealth said:

"Ur eyes still dey with ye Ex."

user6757768295696 said:

"Awwww, very nice of u but can never be me."

@drdapson said:

"Rice have don. Ex bf on top wetin? are u ok."

onyinyechi591 said:

"I was this close to my guy's mom and she blessed me before she passed on, God bless you."

user404889502576 said:

"Dat guy lost an angel ooo. sweet woman. cooking for ex grand mother."

Beautiful Paris said:

"Godbless you my sister you will forever remain her favorite."

