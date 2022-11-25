A single mother of one recently took a shocking decision to give up her three-year-old daughter for adoption

The woman who was promised marriage by her fiance was asked to do away with her daughter or forfeit the wedding

Surprisingly, she gave up the little girl in order to continue with the wedding which sadly didn't hold at last

A beautiful Nigerian woman got disappointed after giving up her three-year-old daughter for adoption.

The single mother of one who's based in Lagos, met a man whom she subsequently fell in love with.

As their relationship grew stronger, the man introduced her to his family who insisted that the lady gives up her three-year-old daughter for adoption.

According to the family, giving away her daughter was one of the prerequisites for any wedding to hold between the single mother and their son.

Single mum bows to pressure, gives up daughter

After giving it a thought, the woman accepted to give up her daughter, and her fiance's family brought a man from the UK who adopted the kid.

Sadly, after the adoption, the man lost interest in the woman and began to see faults.

She has now lost both her daughter and the wedding she wished for as it has never been held to date.

Sharing the story via Twitter, Dexterouz11 said:

"Girls stop letting men take over your brain. This single mother staying in Lagos was about to get married and the man's family asked her to give up her daughter for adoption because they can't marry her with the girl a 3 years old baby.

"The man's family brought a UK man that secretly took the little girl away. Guess what, till today, they never still marry her. Problem from no where just dey come. Now she has lost both her daughter and marriage. All because of gbola."

Single mum locks baby outside whenever her lover comes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was recently bewildered over his experience at a new apartment he packed into.

According to a story shared by Choco on Twitter, the man said he noticed the strange actions of a baby who lived close to him. Whenever he returns home and the baby sights him, the kid starts crying at the top of his voice.

After a quick investigation, he discovered that the mother of the baby, who's a single mum, locks the child outside whenever her lover comes to visit. He warned single mothers to always put their children first before any man, no matter how in love they are.

