A little boy was so surprised after his family members bought a cake to celebrate his birthday

The cute little boy turned one year old and his parents thought it wise to make the day a remarkable one

However, after being presented with his cake, the little boy seemed disappointed as he just stared at their faces

A little boy has become an internet sensation following his reaction to a surprise birthday party organized by his parents.

He clocked one and his parents decided to throw a house party for him to mark his first birthday on Earth.

1-year-old boy receives birthday cake Photo Credit: @yeevg_/TikTok

In the viral video, the parents brought out his cake and presented it to him, but he seemed unimpressed.

The one-year-old just stared at their faces as they sang for him and pleaded with him to blow off the candle on the cake.

Video keeps netizens in stitches

@ralitsabeautyjadonsweets said:

"He’s thinking whaaat in the worlddd is happening heeree?"

@itsjustm0s0now commented:

"I'm confused as to why y all putting fire so close to my face. What I'm I supposed to do with this?"

@zagol21 stated:

"He looks very disappointed, he be like “ is this how you celebrate my first birthday “ shm."

@cole95t said:

"Why’re they surprised that he doesn’t know the birthday tradition? This is his first one."

@evettelsantana said:

"The look on his face is like ok nuff with the cake where they gifts at hahahaha."

@vonivodka commented:

"Yo babies really don’t like that! It’s so funny but makes me wonder what they know that we don’t know."

@danone595 said:

"Yooh the way she’s confused. You’re disturbing his peace."

Watch the video below:

Boy born at 25 weeks marks 2nd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US based Nigerian mother has taken to the social media platform to celebrate the birthday of her son who was born premature and survived all odds to celebrate his second birthday.

The joy of a mother is usually not quantifiable especially with the arrival of a new baby and thus, they do everything possible to nurture their babies to good health. Therefore it is always a difficult thing for them and mostly heartbreaking for them to see their little ones unhealthy and cannot do anything to take away the pain.

This is exactly what this Nigerian mum identified as Mrs Nonso experienced when her baby boy, Jason, was born prematurely. Seeing those wires on her child was gruesome and her only hope was that he survived the phase and that, he did.

