A budding Nigerian filmmaker and director, Benneth Nwankwo, has narrated his experience with criminals

The filmmaker said he had flagged down a Keke napep (tricycle) before noticing that the passengers seemed suspicious

One of the passengers brought out a gun to threaten him but he acted fast and they drove off in fear

A Nigerian filmmaker and director identified as Benneth Nwankwo has narrated his experience with criminals who posed inside a tricycle in Awka, Anambra state.

Benneth Nwankwo flagged down the tricycle to take him to a location when one of the passengers suddenly alighted and asked him to stay in the middle.

Man escapes criminals in Awka Photo Credit: Benneth Nwankwo

Source: Facebook

This seemed suspicious to Benneth and he declined the gesture while waiting for another tricycle.

The young man got pissed and brought out a pistol to threaten Benneth, but the smart filmmaker pulled a fast one on him and kicked him back into the tricycle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At this point, Benneth immediately tried calling the attention of passers-by but the criminals quickly drove off.

Sharing the story via Facebook, Benneth said:

"Moments ago I flagged a Keke and It pulled up. A young girl sharing the front seat with the driver flashed a smile at me. I observed. Two young guys were at the back. One of the guys stepped down and waved at me to enter. No way! I can't be sandwiched between two strangers at night and why did he come down?

"I pulled a defensive move and the driver called on me again to enter. I hesitated and the young standing beside me lost his cool and reached for a small gun under his belt. I was faster than him. I went straight for his waist and pushed him hard. Very hard that he fell inside the Keke. The driver made a quick turn and drove off just as I called the attention of passers-by. Awka!"

I was so lucky and vigilant

Legit.ng reached out to Benneth get more details about the incident. When asked if he thinks he was lucky with his response, Benneth Nwankwo replied:

"I think I'm both lucky and Vigilant. If I had wasted more time or panicked they would have taken everything from me especially my hard drive containing plenty jobs.

"A lot of people have been robbed on the road recently. This is a very busy road. That kind of Festac road by amuwo odofin."

Social media reactions

Courage Samice said:

"We thank God for discernment, safety and protection. Stay safe brother."

Rosey Chiamaka wondered:

"Like why will a young girl involve in such, it's really bad."

Favour Chiazotam reacted:

"Wow. You are really brave, am coming to learn self defense from you. Come to think of it, girl smile for you and u no shake. Obi nkume."

Onuoha UI added:

"God be praised. Your defense instinct is rare. We need to sharpen such skill. In a country like Nigeria, self defending skills is very necessary. I dab."

Chidimma Ikedianya reacted:

"Thank God ooo,these people are doing alot these days."

See post below:

Man jumps from bridge to escape robbery attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mr. Olalere, a principal agent at Premier Logo Company, now has his left arm broken, but his money (N300,000) and other personal belongings are intact.

He was lucky to survive the risky high fall and not to be hit by the vehicles on the ever-busy Mokola road. Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr. Olalere explained he had to take the risk or be shot by the armed robbers.

He says he noticed he was being followed while riding on a commercial motorcycle. As the driver was too afraid to move faster, they stopped, and Mr. Olalere saw the hoodlums drawing out guns. He had to throw the money down and jumped after it.

Source: Legit.ng