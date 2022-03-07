Man Says Marrying was a Mistake He'd Never Repeat in his Life, Shares Wedding Photo As He is Set to Divorce
- A heartbroken married man identified as Miles Montego announced via Twitter that he is going to divorce his wife next week after their marriage failed
- Miles's post elicited mixed reactions online and shockingly, quite a number of men revealed they had divorced their wives recently and others were planning to as soon as possible
- Reacting to Miles's post, a lady said: "Me neither I'm still scared of marriage to date...mine was 12 August 2015"
A South African man Miles Montego is hurting after his marriage failed.
The once married man caused a huge stir on social media platform Twitter as he shared what he described as the worst mistake he ever made.
In a now unavailable Tweet, reshared by different media outlets, Miles announced that he was no longer married.
He shared a photo from his wedding accompanied by a heartbreaking message, which read:
"March 18 2022, my divorce date. One hell of a mistake I will never repeat..."
Miles's post elicited mixed reactions online and shockingly, quite a number of men revealed they had divorced their wives recently and others were planning to as soon as possible.
Social media reactions
@Leratolamerc remarked:
"My wife told me she wants to divorce just because in broke. It's painful when a woman tells you straight ukuthi uhlulekile so another man is giving her money... That time you've just recovered from cancer, now it's divorce."
@Mxolisi Makhanya thought:
"I'm sorry my brother. I'm joining you soon... Biggest mistake I will never repeat."
@DazaDLG opined:
"The universe took money away just to get rid of her. Let her go you'll recover with someone whose truly into you."
@Hazel Mahazard stated:
"When you got married did you see a happily ever after or were the red flags there but you decided to get married anyway and hope for the best?"
@Motlokoa wrote:
"Sorry bro you are not alone I finalised mine on Wednesday."
@Nomkhosi Keswa said:
"Me neither I'm still scared of marriage to date. Mine was 12 August 2015."
Man says he regrets losing his ex-wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had revealed on social media that he misses his ex-wife and regrets losing her.
He wrote on Twitter:
"On a serious note though. I missed my ex-wife deeply yesterday. I realised I'd probably keep on missing her for the rest of my life.
"I hope people in good relationships don't mess up as I did. It is hard to come to terms with that kind of messing up. To all who had kind words. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."
