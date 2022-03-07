A heartbroken married man identified as Miles Montego announced via Twitter that he is going to divorce his wife next week after their marriage failed

A South African man Miles Montego is hurting after his marriage failed.

The once married man caused a huge stir on social media platform Twitter as he shared what he described as the worst mistake he ever made.

Miles Montego says getting married is the worst mistake he ever made. Photo: Miles Montego.

In a now unavailable Tweet, reshared by different media outlets, Miles announced that he was no longer married.

He shared a photo from his wedding accompanied by a heartbreaking message, which read:

"March 18 2022, my divorce date. One hell of a mistake I will never repeat..."

Miles's post elicited mixed reactions online and shockingly, quite a number of men revealed they had divorced their wives recently and others were planning to as soon as possible.

Social media reactions

@Leratolamerc remarked:

"My wife told me she wants to divorce just because in broke. It's painful when a woman tells you straight ukuthi uhlulekile so another man is giving her money... That time you've just recovered from cancer, now it's divorce."

@Mxolisi Makhanya thought:

"I'm sorry my brother. I'm joining you soon... Biggest mistake I will never repeat."

@DazaDLG opined:

"The universe took money away just to get rid of her. Let her go you'll recover with someone whose truly into you."

@Hazel Mahazard stated:

"When you got married did you see a happily ever after or were the red flags there but you decided to get married anyway and hope for the best?"

@Motlokoa wrote:

"Sorry bro you are not alone I finalised mine on Wednesday."

@Nomkhosi Keswa said:

"Me neither I'm still scared of marriage to date. Mine was 12 August 2015."

Man says he regrets losing his ex-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had revealed on social media that he misses his ex-wife and regrets losing her.

He wrote on Twitter:

"On a serious note though. I missed my ex-wife deeply yesterday. I realised I'd probably keep on missing her for the rest of my life.

"I hope people in good relationships don't mess up as I did. It is hard to come to terms with that kind of messing up. To all who had kind words. I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

