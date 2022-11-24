A cute black mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a heartwarming video with her little daughter

In the sweet clip, she carried her pretty daughter to her body as she filmed the moment and shared it on social media

Netizens have praised the mother and child over their beauty as some extended the accolades to all dark-skinned ladies

A black mum has warned hearts online after flaunting herself and her beautiful baby.

In a video shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide, the mother carried her baby on her shoulders as they had fun together at home.

Mum shares video with cute daughter Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

At one point, the beautiful baby stared at the camera and let out a beautiful smile as her mum filmed the moment.

Their beauty has stunned people online as they shower accolades on mother and daughter who look so alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reactions

Bcr said:

"She is so BEAUTIFUL."

Zakari.bbdoki_ wrote:

"So Beautiful."

Big_samantha commented:

"Awww if this isn't the most beauty thing I have seen today. It is dark skinned melanin. beauties for me everytime. What a beauty."

Agnesbonas reacted:

"Cutie. Baby so fine with golden face."

D.nyce08 said:

"Hey mamas Heyyyy mamas. Too cute."

Jessy7756 added:

"The baby made me pause my music just to see clearly. Electrifying beauty all I see. Kudos to all black people."

Watch the video below:

Lady with shiny skin shows off beautiful birth marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful black girl with vitiligo marks on her body has proudly shown it off in a video. The pretty damsel named Kamogelo Ramaboya shared plenty of videos to showcase her mark, and she has become popular on TikTok.

In one of the videos, she was wearing a dress that looks like a school uniform. The mark on her face was so nice that people fell in love with it. In another video, she explained that she was not born with vitiligo but that it appeared over time as she grew older.

She showed a photo of her younger self where she looked spotlessly black. Many TikTokers have fallen for her skin and they clearly said so in the comment sections of the videos she posted. They praised her for staying confident and glowing without allowing the mark to make her feel down.

Source: Legit.ng