A video has shown two little children riding in a Keke Napep which was loaded with bags of pure water

In the TikTok video posted by Anuoluwapo, the boys got stuck on a bad road and one of them who was the rider came down to push the Keke

Mixed emotions have followed the video after it was posted as it has gathered close to 500 likes on the platform

A TikTok video has shown two little boys riding a Keke Napep loading with sachet water popularly known as 'pure water.'

While one of the boys took charge of the wheels, the other sat on the passenger's seat at the front of the Keke.

The boy was with another little kid in the Keke Napep which was loaded with pure water. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamanuoluwapo016.

In the video posted by a user known as Anuoluwapo, the kids ran into a bad portion of the road and were struggling to come out.

One of the boys who was the one riding came down from the tricycle and pushed it backwards.

After his efforts, the Keke came out and they rode away with no further delays.

A young man watched the kids in amazement as they struggled with the bike. It is not known if the boys do Keke riding as a business.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng