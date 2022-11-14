A young man who has a protruding belly has utilised it very well when he stormed the dance floor in public

In an Instagram video reposted on November 1 by SA Vibes, the man used his belly to dance accurately

His way of dancing has gained traction among dance lovers on Instagram as the video has gone viral

Instagram users are laughing and cracking their ribs over a video of a man who danced with his belly.

In an interesting video reposted on November 1 by SA Vibes, the man made proper use of his protruding belly to entertain people.

The man rolled his big belly accurately to the sound of music. Photo credit: @malumesphola.

The short but interesting video was originally posted by Malume Sphola. He powerfully rolled his belly, touching it in a special way as he danced.

He knows how to dance with his belly

There was one other man standing beside him but who just watched him dance as he couldn't match the man's energy.

His dance pattern was made more interesting by the fact that he yelped his belly out and made it bigger, then used it to dance.

The video is so funny that many people cannot get enough of it. At the moment, the video has gathered close to 5k likes on SA Vibes.

Two secondary school girls dance accurately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two female secondary school girls took to the dance floor and showed off cool dance.

In a video seen on Instagram, the girls who were putting on their school uniforms did powerfully well.

Their uniformed dance steps attracted the attention of people who were asking where their school is located.

While one of them was putting a trouser and a white shirt, the other was putting on a skirt and a white shirt.

Little girl makes people happy with her accurate dance moves

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl danced in her school.

The girl is so talented that she surprised a lot of people around, including her teacher, who said she did not know that the girl had such talent.

Her dance moves were superb, especially as she made beautiful hand gestures in line with the lyrics of the song.

