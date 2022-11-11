A black man recently made a heartwarming gesture to a mentally challenged man whom he met on the road

The young man played with the mentally challenged man and offered him a ride in his expensive car

Reacting to the sweet video shared on TikTok, social media users showered praise on the kind man

A young man recently offered a ride to a mentally challenged man who was neglected in his community.

The kind man identified as @asonabaowusuaduomi1 on TikTok said nobody talked to the man in his community due to his condition.

Mad man enters car for the first time Photo Credit: @asonabaowusuaduomi1/TikTok

In his words:

"Nobody want this guy to come close to him or touch him. Always rejected and stigmatized so I gave him a ride for the first time in his life."

During the ride, the mentally challenged man was so excited as the car moved to an undisclosed location.

Social media reactions

@obidobayaababelast said:

"God richly bless u for putting a smile on his face."

@nanaquarme46 wrote:

"Heaven will never forget this act of kindness. You're blessed bro."

@sisterdoe1 said:

"Oh my God. human is human may God bless you my brother for showing him love."

@wages4eva stated:

"U’ve done well. May God bless you but wait ooh must u post this? Is it worth it?"

@salihuabdullahi63 said:

"May Allah bless you sir but take care may he no come jack you for when you are Driving."

@aidaazonto added:

"God bless you continue like this don't mind what ever people says since you are doing it for God."

