A lady, Shaheedah Cee, has narrated her inspiring survival story after losing her beloved father at an early age

Shaheedah said she had no other choice than to drop out of school and become a maid since there was no money at the time

In a heartwarming video, she showed off the fine house she built for her mother years later and netizens hailed her

A beautiful lady identified as Shaheedah Cee has flaunted the fine house she built for her mother years after her father's death.

Following the demise of her dad, Shaheedah went into depression due to the hardship her family faced.

However, after seeing the way her mum was badly treated by people due to poverty, Shaheedah picked herself up and got a job as a maid.

The determined lady said she saved up all her salary to build a small but fine house for her mother.

She narrated:

"Hey Dad here's an update since you left. Mum got kicked out by your family. I dropped out of school and became a house maid at 14 to help mum. Became a mum at 16. Then Liam came along.

"Stayed in a toxic relationship for years cause I didn't want to be a burden on mum. I fell into depression. Wanted to end the pain so I attempted su!cide by cutting my wrist.

"But after seeing how my mum has been neglected for years in poverty, I stopped feeling sorry for myself and picked myself from depression.

"Saved all my salary and built my mum a new house. I wish you could see her smile now baba."

Social media reactions

@smai_moha said:

"This is honestly so inspiring. I am proud of you for being strong for your mom and changing her status. Blessings will come your way."

@mixedmereactions wrote:

"You’re amazing I don’t know how you had all the strength you did."

@lebogangmariemoima stated:

"Oh my word your such an amazing woman. I need to hear story time what they said you built your mom a house."

@cypriansambu said:

"Inspiring massage girl. May God bless you alot even me me i wish my Mom could be around coz they are blessing to us and they always encouraging."

@barsalitarysha said:

"Babe Sorry for all you had to put up with but just know you are stronger than you think. Lots of hugs."

