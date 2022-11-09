A little girl has gotten people emotional after crying for her father in an emotional video shared on TikTok

The little girl who apparently misses her dad so much screamed from her sleep and netizens were touched

Reacting to the viral video, a single mum advised the mother not to worry so much because her kids would get over it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A two-year-old girl recently broke down in tears while seeking to be with her father.

The little girl who's being raised by her single mum alongside her siblings got netizens emotional with her recent video.

Little girl cries for daddy Photo Credit: @baby_infinity/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video showed her screaming out and crying from her sleep, demanding to be with her daddy.

Sharing the heartbreaking clip via TikTok, her mother said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Guys please stop having these babies and leaving them out here after getting used to you. This is a video of my 2-year-old crying in her sleep for her dad."

Social media reactions

@iamnotme_123 said:

"It affects their brain development as well that's why no father at all is better than in and out father."

@elegantlylit33 stated:

"That's why they miss them so much. They come and make them the happiest they ever been and then leave."

@goddessnova88 said:

"But I was told I’m bitter cause I stopped him coming in and out when he felt like it. Mothers are left picking up the pieces EVERY TIME."

@deslarosita commented:

"This is why I’m scared to let any man around me or my babies. I know how abandonment feels and I don’t want them to feel the same."

@itisbobbybitch added:

"Exactly if they can’t be consistent it’s over cuz this is what I said I wouldn’t let happen him be the first person to break her heart."

@lawrencerichard1 added:

"This brakes my heart to see this, being a father of girls I tried my best to make sure I was in their life regardless of the situation with their mother. I grew up without my dad and I wanted to make sure I didn't do the same as he did."

Watch the video below:

Man shares sad story after getting abandoned by mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that being a single parent is hard for any party involved seeing as loneliness often sets in. However it is usually assumed that a mother would choose to have her child around even when she gets remarried.

Apparently that is not always the case and some mothers would not bat an eye at the idea of leaving behind their children to start a new life with another man. Legit.ng gathered that a young South African man, identified as Patric (@Vynah_M) on Twitter, took to his handle to explain how his mother abandoned him for a new marriage.

According to Patric, he was separated from his mom at the tender age of six after the woman got married to a Xhosa man. He further explained that according to the Xhosa culture, he was not part of the package and had to be left behind.

Source: Legit.ng