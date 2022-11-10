Two female students putting on blue and white uniforms stepped out of their classroom and performed a powerful dance

In a video posted on Instagram, the ladies danced in a nice uniformity that has attracted the attention of lovers of good dance

The video of their dance has been liked multiple times by fans who also rushed to the comments to express themselves

A nice video has shown two female students who danced outside their classroom.

The video of the two beautiful dancers was posted on Instagram by @sa_vibes and it has gained serious traction on the platform.

The dance show by the two female students has caught people's attention. Photo credit: @sa_vibes.

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming clip, lasting only about 7 seconds was posted on November 2 and it has greatly entertained a lot of people.

One thing that made the girls stand out is how they danced with accuracy and an impressive uniformity.

Their dance moves were measured and planned to go together without any form of mistake.

It appears the ladies had a rehearsal before taking to the dance floor because their moves were precise.

Secondary school students dancing outside a classroom

The dance show by the students was done outside what looks like their classroom.

While one was wearing a pair of blue trouser and a shirt, the second girl was putting on a blue skirt and shortsleaved white shirt.

Their amazing dance has caught the attention of Instagram users who expressed themselves in the comment section using fire emojis.

A particular comment by @mimiadimike said:

"High school student has a tattoo? Take me to SA."

Watch the video below:

