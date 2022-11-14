A beautiful little girl has been spotted in a viral video wearing a very long wig and an oversized high heel like an adult

In the interesting TikTok video posted by La Belle Veve, the little girl walked with the heels and flaunted her wig

The video has caused a stir on the platform as it has gone viral and generated comments from other TikTokers

A TikTok video has shown a pretty little girl who wore wig and high heels and attempted walking like an adult.

The interesting video was posted on the platform by a TikToker known as La Belle Veve and it has gone viral.

The girl stepped out hotly in her beautiful wig and high heels. Photo credit: TikTok/@labelleveve.

Source: UGC

The short clip shows the girl adorning the wig confidently and exhibiting girlish mannerisms.

Her black oversized heels are so shiny and beautiful but it appears she had issues walking with them properly since they are bigger than her legs.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yet, her confident look has stirred massive reactions among TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lydiaokyere515 said:

"Wow beautiful."

@nnennaohia said:

"I beg you people should not break this little angel leg oo."

@Suzzachi said:

"Boss lady."

@UniquePearl commented:

"How did she walk in them heels? Diva in the making."

6-months-old baby walks in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman became happy when she saw her 6-months-old baby walking.

The woman collected the boy's toy and beckoned him to come and take it.

She was surprised when the boy stood up and started walking to her on his wobbly feet.

Social media users reacted to the video with much surprise, as some of them who are mothers compared the boy to their own children.

Some of them said their babies walk when they get to 7 months.

Talented little girl dances nicely in her school compound

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl danced in her school.

The girl is so talented that she surprised a lot of people around, including her teacher, who said she did not know that the girl had such talent.

Her dance moves were superb, especially as she made beautiful hand gestures in line with the lyrics of the song.

Social media users who saw the video on TikTok appreciated the girl and showered her with a lot of praises. A lot of them called for more dance videos from her.

Source: Legit.ng