Congratulations are in order for some incredible and smart Nigerians who won their elections in Georgia.

The likes of Esther Agbaje and Segun Adeyina contested elections for different positions in the United States and emerged the winner.

A recent tweet by Abike Dabiri lists Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye as Nigerian candidates who won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Nigerians won elections in Georgia Photo Credit: Abike Dabiri

Source: Twitter

However, Legit.ng in this article torchlights three of the smart Nigerians who won elections in Georgia.

1. Esther Agbaje

37-year-old Esther Agbaje is currently a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She represents District 59B and also heads portions of north and downtown Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

In her appreciation post, Esther expressed gratitude over the new post and promised to do her best.

In her words:

"My name is Esther Agbaje, and I'm honoured to be the State Representative for District 59B for Minneapolis. The district is the heart of the city, from the vibrant communities of the North Side to the Hennepin County Medical Center and the Mississippi River.

​"As a negotiator, as a lawyer, and as a former program manager, I know how to advocate for the district and find common ground with other legislators in St. Paul. I look forward to hearing from you about your ideas for the district and for Minnesota."

2. Segun Adeyina

Segun Adeyina emerged as winner during the general election for Georgia House of Representatives District 110 on November 8, 2022.

The US state of Georgia general election took place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with runoffs to be conducted at another date for candidates who are not yet decided by majority vote.

Mr Adeyina has a Bsc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Akron, Ohio and a Masters in Management Information Systems from Lawrence Technology University.

3. Gabe Okoye

Gabe Okoye who hails from Enugwu-Aguleri, in Anambra state, Nigeria, won the Democratic Party’s senatorial primary runoff election in the U.S.

While earlier expressing his interest in the position, Gabe said he has a burning desire to pay back a country that has been good to him.

"I am in this race because of my burning desire to give back to a country that has been so good to me, not out of mere ambition. America made me, and I have cherished every opportunity to help others realize their American Dreams too", Gabe said.

