An interesting video seen in Instagram has shown the moment a pigeon slid off an airplane like a piece of paper

The airplane was taking off from the airport when the bird flew and perched on it, but it got surprised by the speed

The video has gone viral and attracted interesting reactions from Instagram users who find it very amusing

The short clip was posted on the platform by @Ladbible but it has quickly escalated an gone viral.

In the video, the airplane was taking off and taxing gradually at the airport runway when the bird flew and perch on it.

When the airplane increased its speed in preparation to mount the air, the pigeon just slid off like a paper.

The way it went down has attracted the attention of netizens who are worried that it may have entered the airplane engine.

It was however not known if it made it out alive or it got killed by the fall. At the moment, the video already has got more than 1 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@fama.martinez expressed concern:

"These kind of birds and airports are bad combination. To have these kind or birds or any around the runway or air space could be really dangerous, as these one could crash against the turbines stopping the engine, therefore an accident could happen. In fact there used to be falconers in the airports who launch falcons to keep away the rest of small kind of birds trying to avoid this happen."

@edytastala commented:

"This is how my weekend usually goes.. I’m also always surprised it’s gone."

@ny.unruly reacted:

"Why did I find this too funny."

Source: Legit.ng