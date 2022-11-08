A father has shared a hilarious video showing the action he took after his little daughter refused to sleep

As early as 3. am, the little girl stayed awake and her father took her to the kitchen to wash her water bottle

The video has kept netizens in stitches as they gush over the baby's little and tender hands washing a bottle

A funny father took drastic measures to pay back his little daughter who stayed awake at around 2-3 in the morning.

In a hilarious clip, the father took her to the kitchen and made sure that she washed her bottle.

Dad makes daughter wash her water bottle Photo Credit: @shawnhutson97/TikTok

He lifted her tiny right hand with his own hand and gently slid her fingers into the bottle to wash.

Reacting to the hilarious clip, most netizens found it very funny while others thought the action was not acceptable.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

@emmy_lou73 said:

"I’m going to show this to my 29 year old son and show him that literal babies wash more dishes than he does!"

@jaidennnn01 commented:

"Not me showing my 1 month old daughter this video and telling her she can start doing it too then."

@vivcuevas30 stated:

"This is funny and cute, but please put a towel where she's sitting at sinks are always so cold and she looks like little newborn."

@oliviasilva74 reacted:

"I just want to say that if you didn’t know newborns have a hard time regulating their body temperature and I noticed she didn’t have a sleeper on."

@magohuizar956 reacted:

"Next time, try sitting on the sink and notice how cold it feels. imagine the baby. those sinks are cold."

@eyezwide0pen added:

"I think its amazing to teach them young. It was a cute video. Karen's really need to get a grip. When you do everything for your kids they lack."

Babysitting dad laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night. A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason. While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

