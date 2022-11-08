A beautiful Nigerian lady, notzarraabba, has disclosed the reason she never wants to have children

According to her, she doesn't see herself giving birth to any child in future because she considers children as liabilities

Reacting to the video shared on TikTok, many social media users slammed her for taking such a decision

A Nigerian lady says she doesn't see herself having children in future because she doesn't like kids.

According to her, she gets surprised whenever she hears women gush over their children and the love they have for them.

Lady says she doesn't want children

She noted that children are just a liability to her, and before getting married to any man, she will ensure that he knows her stand about having kids.

In her words:

"You know how most girls want to be mothers and have like 15 children. Me, no I don't want children. I am not just interested in children. I feel like they are just unnecessary stress. They are a liability. Me I don't think I am ever going to have children. Zero children please.

"Before I get married, I am going to tell my husband that I want absolutely no children. In no circumstance, will I ever give birth. I am just not interested in children."

Social media reactions

@namama.1 said:

"You did nothing wrong my dear, I wish your parent knows this early before giving birth to you. Da basu haifa Jaka mummuna mace irin kiba."

@for.hanadra stated:

"Expressing your opinion is fine, but you should probably keep this to yourself tnda baki san inda ze qare/how it'll be interpreted ba."

@hikmagil wrote:

"People saying inshallah you won't even have one, don't forget as you are praying for someone whether good or bad, it always comes back to you too."

@eyshaluv1 added:

"Subhanallah I want children ya Allah please bless me with children. Please pray for me I want them 6yrs of marriage now."

@khadijaluv noted:

"I believe I understand you, it's just your age speaking ,I will love to know how you feel just three years after your marriage sincerely."



Lady reveals she only wants to be a mother of cats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan socialite Mothuni Gitau has stated that she doesn't want to give birth, become a mother or stepmother to anyone. LindaIkejiblog reports that the content creator and interior decorator made this standpoint known in a new video she had shared.

Mothuni stated that she would rather be a mother of cats. The lady revealed that it is a decision she had made since she was 10 that is respected by her parents and loved ones.

While stressing that having kids is a societal expectation, Mothuni added that most women have been conditioned to serve men and are not allowed to choose what they really want in life.

