Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to update fans on her baby girl lifestyle with her husband, Ned Nwoko

In a new video making the rounds, the mother of two made it known that she does not cook

Regina revealed that she does not even enter her kitchen as she flaunted her billionaire husband on their way out

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to embrace her billionaire wife status going by her social media posts.

Just recently, the movie star shared a video on her Instagram story of herself with her husband on their way out.

In the clip, Regina was seen chatting and laughing with her husband when he mentioned that she is the one who cooks for him.

In response to that, the movie star laughed and noted that people do not even know that she does not enter the kitchen and Ned Nwoko laughed at the statement.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels reveals she does not enter the kitchen

The young actress’ revelation on how she does not cook stirred mixed reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

lypslyksugar:

"If you can afford to live a luxurious life pls do , suffering is not an achievement."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Las las na ancient of days dey give happiness"

omocatechist:

"How can I be rich, my wife rich, and I expect her to cook? What happened to employing professional cooks?"

onyix_fitness:

"These two actually looks happy.. forget age difference seems they've created their own happiness.."

leeeymarrh:

"Normally rich men no Dey bother their wives but you see those pauper no they categorize you as a good woman only when you can work."

texzy_irem:

"The way to a man’s heart is his stomach....no be for rich men."

msxlaurent:

"Someone somewhere is saying he cannot marry someone who can’t cook"

xom_mie:

"She doesn’t need to stress herself."

officialogechidi:

"Poor man go change am for u see as them Dey laugh about am. Biko enjoy yourself Gina "

Regina Daniels replies those saying she married a grandpa

Regina Daniels has been trolled over the years for settling to marry her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

Many people have called the Nollywood actress out several times for 'marrying her grandfather'.

Well, the mum of two recently took to her TikTok account to finally reply everyone who has made such a comment about her.

