A Kenyan interior decorator and content creator has shared her thoughts on the subject of motherhood and marriage

The lady identified as Mothuni Gitau revealed that while she looks forward to a blissful union, having kids is not in her plans at all

According to Mothuni, she had made the decision since she was 10 years old and her parents and friends have come to respect that

A Kenyan socialite Mothuni Gitau has stated that she doesn't want to give birth, become a mother or stepmother to anyone.

LindaIkejiblog reports that the content creator and interior decorator made this standpoint known in a new video she had shared.

The lady said that she doesn't even want to be a step mother Photo Credit: @iammuthonigitau

Source: Instagram

Mothuni made this decision at the age of 10

Mothuni stated that she would rather be a mother of cats. The lady revealed that it is a decision she had made since she was 10 that is respected by her parents and loved ones.

“I see myself with a partner travelling the world and that end there.

“I don’t want to give birth, I don’t want to mother.. I even don’t want to be a step mum, the only mum I want to be is a cat mum."

Mothuni sees having kids as a societal expectation

While stressing that having kids is a societal expectation, Mothuni added that most women have been conditioned to serve men and are not allowed to choose what they really want in life.

She said:

"Women have been conditioned to serve men and are not allowed to choose what they really want in life. It’s okay to live, it’s okay to choose yourself."

Nigerians react

@rumeh_ wrote:

"If your IQ is pretty good you’ll find she’s got a message. "

@pbanksdbeatmaker said:

"Oshay cat woman. Regardless your life sha."

@de_majestic1 commented:

"Na you go born the cat abi if another cat born you go carry am "

@uyai.eyen reacted:

"No jokes, I'm also not interested in giving birth but i will sha adopt. Have Cats ? Holyghost fire."

@thereallgoddess thought:

"Just tell us that you specialize in witchcraft stop going through the corners."

