A couple shared a transformation video of a building they worked on for two years and totally redesigned it

The couple replaced the swampy area of the house's compound with a terraced platform and also added a swimming pool

Many people who reacted to the video wanted to know how much they spent on the building project

A woman has shared a video of an old house they rebuilt into a beautiful mansion. She revealed that it took them two years to achieve success.

In a video shared online, the couple could be seen holding hands and walking towards the old building.

Many wanted to know how much they spent on the project. Photo source: TikTok/@mariefeandjakesnow

Source: UGC

Beautiful mansion transformation

Seconds into the clip, the house in its present beautiful state came up on the screen. The front of the house which once looked like a wasteland now has a swimming pool.

The building was painted white to achieve great beauty.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed, applaud couple

Many people who watched the video were impressed by the work done. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

skeleton_boy_13 said:

"That’s the biggest transformation I have ever see."

EdwardZO said:

"We need to know how much it costs to build a place like this in Bali."

royal.remnant said:

"The epitome of 'trust the process'."

kayla said:

"The way my face changed when they showed the result."

KristyLee said:

"AN INCREDIBLE TRANSITION. ADOPT ME NOW."

WhatTheFunkIAm said:

"In 2 years? That ground ALONE would make that timeline impossible."

ArmorFrog Entertainment said:

"Building a luxury home drives up real estate prices in that neighborhood, possibly making costs too expensive for any poor people in the area."

Shae said:

"Gorgeous. I wanted to ask how you made it happen!! I always thought you have to be from Indonesia to build and own land."

ASHURA said:

"That piece of architecture is just amazing."

Source: Legit.ng