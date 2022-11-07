Following Arsenal's recent win over Chelsea in the English Premier League, actress Mary Njoku and her family, like many of the Gunners, are excited

The actress shared a family portrait of her, her hubby and her kids wearing Arsenal shirts as she added that they now wear them with confidence

Many fans and followers of the actress have since taken to her comment section to react to the pics and also dropped funny comments

It was an interesting moment in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday, November 6, as Arsenal defeated Chelsea by 1-0 in a London derby.

The game hosted at Stamford Bridge saw Gabriel Magalhaes score the lone goal from Arsenal.

Mary Njoku and her family stun in Arsenal jerseys. Credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary Njoku and family rock Arsenal shirts after recent win

Following the Gunners' win against Chelsea, Nollywood actress Mary Njoku, like many fans of the North London football club, stormed social media to celebrate.

Mary shared a picture of her and her family, adding that they now wear their Arsenal shirts with full chests.

She wrote:

"These days , we wear the red with a full chest Arsenal by marriage."

See the post below:

Fans react to Mary Njoku and her family pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

etinosaofficial:

"Hahahaha I'm happy Arsenal is now making her fans proud loooool Chai."

ce.lestine4079:

"Weti change ? Abi Arsenal dissapoint wuna."

iamjessyshalom:

"Na real Arsenal by Marriage ❤️ what God joined together even Football can't put asunder."

christianochiagha_:

"They are all crawling outta their shells Issoalrite."

narrator_thedarkprophet:

"Arsenal fans they wont let us hear word now because they are winning."

franceznkiru:

" Happy for arsenal fans. E don get!"

