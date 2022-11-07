A heartwarming video shared on popular app, TikTok, has captured a little boy playing drums like an adult

The sweet video has gone viral on social media as netizens gush over his amazing drumming talent

Some netizens who dropped comments on the video stated that although the drumsticks were too big, the little boy still played well

A three-year-old boy has earned praise from netizens after showing off his incredible drumming talent.

In an adorable clip making the rounds on popular app, TikTok, the talented boy played the drums like a professional.

3-year-old professional drummer Photo Credit: @thewhiteheadfamily22/TikTok

Source: UGC

With a sweet smile on his face, he held the drumsticks and hit them on the drums in a fast but organized pattern.

Social media users who spotted the clip on TikTok showered accolades on the talented boy as he played perfectly.

Netizens gush over little drummer

@frenchyoso said:

"Me slowly realizing this isn’t a sound he’s really PLAYING."

@jerrymayberryjr stated:

"The fact that The Baby kept his rhythm, dropped a stick & got it back and got back to his rhythm was Awesome!"

@savedxcxleb wrote:

"He gone be tuff as he start playing more those fills are nice and will continue to get better."

@akillah_and_the_bre stated:

"Oh he gonna be a problem? And he 3? I just showed my uncle who’s a drummer and the way he shouted."

@cali.budd228 said:

"Dropped a stick and kept the rhythm til he got it back, dope!! I played for years."

@squeakypickles0 commented:

"When you can barely reach the toms but are still hitting them right, thats impressive. so inspiring to see kids playing and having fun."

@rikahairston added:

"I’m impressed with his pocket skill. Baby boy lost the drum stick and still kept it moving. It’s natural for him. He a legend in the making.

Watch the video below:

Little boy plays drums like a pro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy has received massive accolades on social media after he was spotted playing drums in church like an expert.

In the heartwarming video shared on Facebook by Ifeanyi Uwakwe, the young boy obviously stunned everyone with his drumming skills.

He was seen playing drums with so much energy as members of the congregation sang praises to God. The video has stirred massive reactions from social media.

Source: Legit.ng