A pretty lady with a lovely dark skin joined some kids to play a funny game that is popular among African children

Angella Summer Namubiru took out sometime to enjoy the dancing game with some lovely children who are happy being with her

In the video, Angella in her lovely afro hair shook her waist as the happy children sang and danced around her

The video of a TikTok lady singing and dancing with some children has gone viral online.

The lady identified as Angella Summer Namubiru posted the lovely video showing how happy she is to remember her childhood.

The dance game played by Angella and the kids has attracted attention online. Photo credit: TikTok/@angellasummernamu.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, Angella and the children played a dancing game in which each person holds their waist to dance.

Angella was the first person to perform her own dance. She held her waist and wriggled it in a funny way.

A few of the child thereafter took turns in doing the same pattern of dance that she did.

The video has reminded some adults of their won childhood days.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@dorisyera said:

"I used to sing it. Kids are lovely."

@Enaurmom reacted:

"They are all adorable!!!"

@Mon said:

"This makes me wanna go home man."

@BLKSTL333 reacted:

"You bring so much joy to the children."

@ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ said:

"Hi! I really like your account. And this is so cute! Can you please say hi?"

@Nina reacted:

"Their laughter are so cute."

@cute@618 commented:

"Wow! Great day for sure."

@The Girl Formally Known As… said:

"Kinda looks like little sally walker! I loved playing that when I was a kid."

@danzdz2 reacted:

"Making those Angles smile it's so beautiful."

@user8188022693719 said:

"This is beautiful."

@KeeKee reacted:

"This makes my heart SO happy!!"

@Lylie commented:

"Awww I couldn’t stop smiling during the whole video."

Source: Legit.ng