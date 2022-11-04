Photo: Indomie

Source: UGC

Are you still eating noodles straight out of the packet? You need an upgrade.

The college foodie staple is quick, practical, and inexpensive—especially if you’re running short of money and time.

But that’s not all it’s good for.

Noodles are so easy to upgrade that—before you know it—a single brick can provide an actual filling and simple dinner for your weeknights.

They’re also wildly versatile. We suggest you take it in whatever flavorful direction you’re inspired to, like adding a hearty sprinkle of cheese or tossing rich ingredients like spring onions, mushrooms, olives, chillies, or tomatoes for texture and flavour.

If you’re in the mood for a heavenly range of delicious meals in a cozy ambience, Indomie Cafe—Nigeria’s first noodle bar—is sure to provide more than a rewarding dining experience.

Thanks to its innovative and absolutely delish recipes, Indomie Cafe makes fusion food a big hit, particularly among foodies!

The noodle bar—which boasts a world-class experience—offers visual treats prepared from the iconic brand of noodles, sprinkled with the freshest ingredients, and a dash of spicy flavour or smothered in a rich, creamy sauce.

From Yummie Rolls to Frittatas to Frizzled Eggs to PrawnMie to refreshing drinks and more, Indomie Cafe’s appetizing dishes are bound to give you a great time with family and friends.

Photo: Indomie

Source: UGC

And you can customize your spice level! So, if the light seasoning powder that comes with noodles isn’t flavorful enough for you, Indomie Cafe lets you add that extra kick with chilli at different levels of hot, from plain-ishh to hooting hot to daredevil—so you can enjoy your Indomie your way!

Thanks to their quirky but enticing and innovative twists to its meals, served individually, or in regular, signature, and family combos, Indomie Cafe draws many curious customers to its cozy restaurant.

Whether you like your noodles crunchy, slightly undercooked, soft, or overcooked, or with meat or egg, a well-garnished, mouth-watering meal awaits you at Indomie Cafe.

The best part? Indomie Cafe is giving 25% off orders above 3000 Naira on its Regular, Signature, and Family combos, as follows:

Photo: Indomie

Source: UGC

Photo: Indomie

Source: UGC

Just use the promo code LEGITIC to get your discount on any of the above combos, by ordering online or from its different branches in Nigeria, including:

● Leisure Mall beside Spar, Surulere

● Sleek Studio, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island

● Mobolaji way, Anthony. Ikeja

● Triangle hall, Jakande Lekki

● Fola Osibo street, Lekki Phase 1

● Festival Mall, Festac

● Lacasa Indomie Café, MMA2, International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria

There aren’t that many restaurants in Nigeria serving noodles with a quirky twist, as Indomie Cafe does.

Ready to savour Indomie Cafe’s contemporary noodles? Order online or visit any of their eateries to get your discounted combo meal today!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng