A Jamaican man has lamented bitterly on TikTok after being rendered homeless in the United Kingdom

In a sad video, he narrated how his wife brought him to the UK and ended up throwing him out

The young man was spotted outside in the cold, at night, moments after she sent him packing

A Jamaican man identified as @deverell988 has shared his pain on TikTok after being kicked out by his wife.

In a video shared via his TikTok account, he revealed that he was out in the cold during late hours.

According to him, his wife brought him from Jamaica and ended up throwing him out of the house after an argument ensued between them.

He however failed to divulge what exactly caused the problem between him and his wife who kicked him out.

Sharing the heartbreaking video via TikTok, he slammed his wife and referred to her as a cold-hearted individual.

"Wife take me from Jamaica and kick me out in the cold", he said in part.

Reactions as Jamaican man gets kicked out by wife

@biolabkind said:

"Never leave home to depend on any other person. Always rely on yourself and yourself only. Hope you sort it out with her and stay safe."

@quineshajohn stated:

"This is really sad and for those who saying what he did hopefully yall never end up in some one elses country n you got put put in the cold."

@ichooseme1197 wrote:

"I wonder what you did sir? I would love to hear the entire set up cause ain't nobody gonna put u put for no reason. I hope u be ok."

@ninjalolman64 commented:

"I'd prefer to say sorry because it's cold outside then make plans to rent my own accommodation. Man or women fr any country can put you out."

@360zone_ja said:

"Me knw sumthing else gwan but Tht nuh say she fi throw u out, look a wrk fam a tek u time do the maths."

@user4553145206031 commented:

"My wife throw mi out years ago, I tried to have a night out with my friends and she said no, I went anyway and came back to find my clothes at the door, 16 years later she still asking me to come back, # Hold you own youth better coming."

@thefreshfam05 added:

"I have been with my Jamaican husband for 18 years and never kicked him out. We not all the same."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman in the UK throws husband out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the UK identified as Charles has been thrown out of the house by his wife.

Instablog9ja, which shared videos from the incident, reports that the man called the police after his wife threatened to kill him with a weapon while they were arguing. The blog said a source revealed that the man had taken the lady to the UK and sponsored her education so she can get better jobs as they birth kids.

The source claimed that she got angry over her husband's decision to involve the police, causing her to send him packing. Her husband had to involve his friends as he packed his belongings. According to the source, the lady was rude to her husband's friends and their neighbours.

