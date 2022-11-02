A pretty divorcee was recently approached by a kind man who expressed his intention to put a smile on her face

When asked what gift would make her very happy, the woman said 'anything' can make her happy

The young man proceeded to hand her a whopping sum of N10,000 and her reaction melted hearts online

A beautiful corn seller showed off a rare form of kindness after receiving a N10,000 cash gift.

The single mother in the viral video revealed that her husband has been staying away from her ever since they got divorced.

She added that she has no one to assist her and has been struggling to make ends meet with her children.

"I am married but my husband is not here. He is divorced. I don't have anybody to assist me", she said.

When asked what would make her happy, the woman had no choice to make. She just said 'anything' can make her happy.

"Anything you can help me with", she said.

Single mum receives N10,000 cash

The beautiful woman received N10,000 cash and immediately went around her neighbourhood to distribute her remaining corn to them.

Speaking on her reason, she said:

"I will share the remaining corn to everybody because you bought it from me. So that more blessings will come to me and others will benefit."

Social media reactions

@becgasser said:

"Could you please take us a market or something and show us what 10,000 naira can buy? love from Switzerland."

@jupiterbibi wrote:

"Blessed is the hand that gives she is the best, the little that you have by sharing, it's a blessing."

@chayilyudylaurence stated:

"U don't need to have too much to give, God bless you both."

@mrctje commented:

"Wauw this was beautiful. Can we help her build a house or something."

@gftjydzx said:

"Bless her another time please cuz she was so kind to share."

@taiwovstheworld said:

"Go to a church or mosque and ask someone what they are praying for. Try your best to grant it!"

@charmingkitty4u added:

"This is how we help each other. This is how we lift up our fellow humans. I look hard in my mirror everyday to know what kind of person I am."

