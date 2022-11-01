A young lady has shared an emotional post on TikTok mourning her husband who recently lost his life

In a video shared on TikTok, she revealed her last conversation with her husband before he kicked the bucket

Social media users have sympathised with the lady who still can't believe that her husband is gone forever

Social media users have penned down consolation messages to a young widow who's mourning the death of her husband.

The lady identified as @barbraitari shared a series of videos on the TikTok page mourning her beloved husband.

One of the emotional videos showed her wearing a white attire as another woman cut down her hair.

In another video, she revealed her last WhatsApp conversation with her husband before his demise and wished she could still have more conversations with him.

"I was never prepared to live the rest of my life without you. I wish I can relive this moment again with you", she said while sharing a screenshot of their chat.

Social media reactions

@uyibea said:

"God will console you be your provider your helper your husband and best friend be strong."

@jennygold822 commented:

"Hey so sorry see love naaaa God y u no just allow this girl enjoy this young love. I don't know u but this one pain me."

@babyjoy216 said:

"God I am just crying,how can one live without their soul mate, take heart, he’s in a better place with the lord almighty."

@imarash7 stated:

"Take heart my dear may God heal your broken heart n grant him peaceful rest."

@estherkaminju stated:

"Heal easy darling for the good Lord of Xavier will help you walk through this..kneel and pray a lot..hugs mom."

@usermama612 said:

"Take heart dear. It was very hard for me to accept that my both parents left me so young. Just be strong."

@kim0sas added:

"Oh my gosh. I know how it feels so sorry ma. Mathis soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Been crying since I saw this."

Widow in tears as women shave her hair

