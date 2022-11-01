A video of a little boy identified as Keano praying for a cancer patient has elicited mixed reactions online

The kid placed his hand on the head of the patient who is receiving chemotherapy and made bold declarations of faith

Keano who is dubbed Anointed Boy prayed for healing as he commanded cancer to die and be gone forever

Like a pastor, a little boy rained down prayers on a cancer patient in a video that has got netizens gushing.

The kid identified as Keano alias Anointed Boy is seen in a TikTok video laying a hand on the head of the patient said to be receiving chemotherapy.

He prayed confidently like a pastor. Photo Credit: TikTok/@keanocruz1

"Thank you for today's day. I pray that the cancer will die," he started out with eyes closed and with so much confidence.

Keano prayed that cancer never comes back as he declared the man totally healed by faith.

"I pray that cancer will never come back... I pray cancer is gone forever. You will never see cancer in our lives. I pray we're gonna be healed in a safe city," he said.

After his prayers which lasted seconds, a lady in the background said an amen. Throughout the prayer, the patient sat in silence.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Njerieunice. said:

"Children's prayer are always straight to heaven."

LAURITAHVH said:

"Trust me this man is healed. I know how a child's prayer works."

fkhathide said:

"Amen may your prayers come true and receive the blessings you deserve."

virginiaangolambr said:

"OMG great continue the good work in the mighty name of Jésus Christ amen."

samuelrebecca158 said:

"Amen ,your father is heal, more grace to deliver people in Jesus name."

Maikuku M said:

"May this child keep working for God for the rest of his live indeed his the chosen one Amen."

Wanda said:

"Oow Lord I pray for this little soul to protect him. And give him more power to heal. Amen."

