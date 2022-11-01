A beautiful lady has shocked many people on social media after showing off her body transformation

The young woman who used to be slimly transformed into a very chubby, healthy and beautiful woman

Social media users have expressed their amazement over the transformation with many seeking help

A beautiful young woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her transformation.

Her transformation video showed her epic change from a slim lady to a chubby and healthy woman.

Lady shares her transformation Photo Credit: @tachacosta/TikTok

Source: UGC

Netizens who came across the video shared on TikTok were so curious to know how she was able to achieve such a transformation.

A hint gotten from her page @tachacosta on TikTok revealed she went on a special diet and took her gym sessions very seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was however not clear what earlier led to her drastic weight loss as some netizens insinuated that she was sick.

Social media reactions

@jeremeie said:

"Pls what did u take to gain such weight cis this is so gud._

@cynderella554 commented:

"Woah did is amazing. I would love to know ur recipe cause I don't know how u got dis weight. I want to add 2."

@cassandraaime wrote:

"Ur such a brave and consistent lady. This is inspiring. U can achieve what u want if u set ur mind to it."

Watch video below:

Lady shows off transformation to an hourglass figure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that definitely, everyone must experience physical changes in look as one grows, but a lady's body transformation has caused an uproar on the net.

The lady with the handle @druesy173 shared her childhood photo, another picture taken in secondary school and one she took in her present state on TikTok and urged people to participate in a bid to make it an internet challenge. From an innocent-looking child, she grew into an attractive young woman with an hour-glass shape.

On her secondary school picture, she captioned that it was taken by her mum and that the man in the picture is her dad. The lady said she felt she was ugly at that time. Her photos got thousands of likes as many praised her physical beauty, particularly the male folks who couldn't stop drooling over it.

Source: Legit.ng