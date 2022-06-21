A young lady's stunning physical transformation over the years has left many social media users amazed

The lady had shared her childhood photo along with one she took in secondary school and her present look

Many wondered how it happened that she went from a small innocent-looking school girl to having an hour-glass shape

Definitely, everyone must experience physical changes in look as one grows, but a lady's body transformation has caused an uproar on the net.

The lady with the handle @druesy173 shared her childhood photo, another picture taken in secondary school and one she took in her present state on TikTok and urged people to participate in a bid to make it an internet challenge.

Netizens were amazed at the change her physical look took. Photo Credit; TikTok/@druesy173

From an innocent-looking child, she grew into an attractive young woman with an hour-glass shape.

On her secondary school picture, she captioned that it was taken by her mum and that the man in the picture is her dad.

The lady said she felt she was ugly at that time.

Her photos got thousands of likes as many praised her physical beauty, particularly the male folks who couldn't stop drooling over it.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

JBL SOUL said:

"You were the kid no one would want to date but go like wowww when they see you now."

Dalvik Seven Eleven said:

"Dam*n! i should have dated you when we were in highschool..you are now a fine lady."

Onyinyechukwu said:

"I didn't take pictures when I was in high school because I didn't feel beautiful enough."

grow said:

"You must have been a beautiful baby, Even if you don't look like it now."

user5752426757145 said:

"I didn't c dat one coming.. right themoment I was about 2scroll..den Jesus said "hold on son"..wit a bit..& u just like lit my eyes..."

Lady's transformation from plus-size to slim stuns netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's remarkable transformation from being plus-size to slim had got many talking.

Dawn Elizabeth shared on Twitter two frames of herself; one old, the other her new look. In the first frame which is her old look, she was plus-sized.

Surprisingly, her new look leaves no trace of someone that had so much weight.

Elizabeth's hour-glass look got social media users gushing and wondering how she came about the amazing transformation. Sharing her secret in her YouTube vlog, the young lady revealed that she had always wanted to be incredible.

"It is because I want to be incredible. I want to be able to tell myself that I could achieve anything that I put my mind to.."

Source: Legit.ng