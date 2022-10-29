A young lady in a white gown kept a straight face at her wedding and never minded she was being married

A groom was behind the camera putting many rings on her fingers, making people wonder why they were necessary

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video also said that nobody should be forced into a marriage

A video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram has shown the moment a bride stayed frowning at her wedding. Her expression did not show she was happy by the marriage.

As rings were being slipped into her finger, she kept looking away. The bride did not even want to face the camera.

Many people wondered if she were forced into the marriage. Photo source: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

Bride looked sad at wedding

That was not all, multiple rings were slipped on her fingers; an act that made people wonder what kind of marriage was going on.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Among those who reacted to the video were Instagram users who argued that nobody should be forced into a union they do not want.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

agentteepee said:

"Na Ooni of Ife dey her mind."

obaksolo said:

"Na Yahooboy dey her mind like that, omolomo who no like better thing."

officiallrosie said:

"This doesn’t look funny to me, marrying the wrong person no funny at all, especially when forced. But wetin happen, shey na with the number of rings he take propose mean say he don tie her permanently?"

olawaleoyin said:

"Nobody can force me to marry Sha, weytin do running away."

nneomaqueen said:

"Aunty do u want the marriage or not, the man no send am at all, if u like vex , I don make you lord of the rings."

Lady wondered how father met her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, @thacutegeminmee, shared a throwback photo of her parents to appreciate her mother's beauty at a young age.

The lady said that she is yet to understand how a man like her dad could get such a beautiful woman.

Many people who saw her parents' throwback photo said it is good that the lady took after her mother's looks.

Source: Legit.ng