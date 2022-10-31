A young man, Adelaja Taiwo Adebola, has secured N50,000 cash after emerging winner of a hairdressing contest

Adelaja beat many female stylists in his school to win the contest with a very distinct 'Afro heartbeat" hairstyle

Speaking on his future, Adelaja said he desires to create an avenue where people can be transformed into kings and queens

A talented hairstylist, Adelaja Taiwo Adebola, beat other contestants to become the face of Lush hair.

The event was held at Laspotech by the Student Union Government (SUG) in conjunction with Lush Hair Nigeria.

Adelaja Taiwo Adebola, an HND 1 student in the department of Biochemistry, was among the contestants and luckily, he secured the position after showing off his creative "afro heartbeat" hairstyle. He was also given the sum of N50,000.

In a conversation with Legit.ng, Adelaja spoke about how he emerged the winner.

"I contest for the Face of Lush Hair and I won. I competed with different hairstylists from different Faculties and departments in the school.

"I emerged winner by creating a very distinct and creative hairstyle which I tagged "Afro Heartbeat" due to the pressure of creating some distinct and dynamic within the short notice of time.

"I will say being a creative stylist is something that runs in through you personally. Being able to create something dynamic not just pleasant to the eyes, but also very distinct is a great talent, especially as a male hairstylist in the female business", Adelaja said.

My plans for the future

Speaking on his plans for the future, Adelaja said he wants to be able to transform people into kings and queens.

In his words:

"In future, I want to create an avenue where different gender can come into the saloon or store even if not looking beautiful and being able to transform them into elegant Queens or kings because I think all genders are beautiful in their different ways.

"Transforming them includes their; face, hair, skin, body massage, and anything they want and if possible creating an avenue where they also have a cloth already made down for them (like a cloth line) be it to be sew or already made."

