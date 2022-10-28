A young Nigerian lady has gone online to show off her amazing voiceover skill as she translated MTN's credit voice to Yoruba

Using the traditional language, the lady held a microphone close to her mouth as she did the voicing

Nigerians who watched her video wondered if she is working for the telecommunication company

A young lady, @olabukola01, has amazed many people with her very creative voiceover skill in a viral TikTok video

In the short clip, the lady used Yoruba language with a sonorous voice to mimic popular MTN voice that tells customers there credit is almost getting exhausted.

The lady said her grandma made her fall in love with Yoruba language. Photo source: TikTok/@kwameeamerica

Amazing MTN voice in Yoruba

To portray a cultural look, the lady wore an ankara outfit as she maintained a bright smile. She attributed her Yoruba skill to her late grandmother.

She said:

"So I decided to voice the yoruba language version of @mtnng low airtime. I remember how my late grandma used to ask me to interpret the English to Yoruba. This is for you, Mama."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 9000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

user1642052283103 said:

"this is awesome."

lopthyno-d said:

"so you are the one."

user3642178333296 said:

"Our culture is beautiful! Our language is unique and sweetie. I’m proudly Yoruba."

Aanuoluwapo199 said:

"make i no catch you, so na you."

Holavik said

"If u do more u will grow more on this app."

Dynamic Nurse01 said:

"Yoruba geng."

bunmiadeleye7777777 said:

"MTN MUST PAY U."

Ayoola Ayodeji said:

"You are good at what you do. I love it. Weldone."

Voice behind TikTok videos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the handle @voiceofkat came out to say that she is the voice behind many TikTok videos.

She described herself as a voiceover artist who is presently working for TikTok. When she spoke in her video, a lot of people were amazed. They said they had to listen to the voice many times to see if it matches.

the lady responded to people who said she was lying. She stated that to do that will be very costly for her career as a voiceover artist.

