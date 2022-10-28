A widow has gotten emotional over her sister-in-law's heartwarming gesture towards her

The widow in a viral clip shared on TikTok revealed that her sister-in-law has been there for her since she lost her husband

A video showed the kind lady showering wads of cash on her late brother's wife as she danced almost in tears

A woman has surprised many online with her applaudable show of love to her late brother's wife.

In a touching clip, the widow revealed that the woman has been there for her ever since she lost her husband.

Widow sprays wads of cash on lady Photo Credit: @softskinzinny/TikTok

Source: UGC

She also disclosed how the lady took it upon herself to make her happy always.

One clip showed the amazing sister-in-law spraying wads of cash on her late brother's wife who danced for her.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the widow said:

"My sweet sister in love. Ever since we lost your brother my husband, you have always been there for me making sure I'm happy."

Social media reactions

@forever_beauty7 said:

"My own sister-in-law is the best in the whole world, the love is too much."

@user623703397977 stated:

"God bless u ma,for showing her love no be all sister inlaw dey remember say na person pinkin, dem beliver say na dem dey do d wife favour by marring her."

@baliblinqs wrote:

"May Almighty GOD bless her. So sad that his brother is not alive to witness this."

@quinstoner added:

"Awwww chia congratulations hunni wear Una day see better sis in-law."

@goldendonas added:

"Yes ooo. I have sweet sisters in law too. God bless them."

@charlesbel2007 reacted:

"Amen to all your prayers. Your happiness is my priority baby since is pls. God to take my brother all I can do is to sure you're happy."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng