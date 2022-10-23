Nigerian Lady Moves Out of Husband's House after Seeing WhatsApp Messages of Sister-in-Law
- A Nigerian woman could not believe her eyes after reading WhatsApp messages from her sister-in-law's phone
- The woman had been living with her sister-in-law in her matrimonial and thought they liked each other
- However, after reading the chats, she felt betrayed by the lady and decided to leave her husband's house
A lady recently moved out of her husband's house after reading her sister-in-law's conversation.
The sister-in-law had been living with her brother in his matrimonial home and his wife thought they were cool.
According to the story, they used to talk and gist together, not until she saw chats on her phone.
In the chats, the sister-in-law expressed her dislike for her brother's wife and revealed how she's already plotting to make her leave the house shamefully.
After reading the chats, the lady got scared and packed her bags to leave her husband's house.
Eeh_star who shared the story via Twitter wrote:
"So dis woman who has been married for years said she has been talking and gisting wit sister-in-law who lives wit dem until she saw dis chats in her fone. She don japa before them frame am. And they wer friends o."
See tweet below:
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has stated that she found out that women will easily forgive their husbands for cheating. The lady with the handle @Ada_nnempi shared this discovery as she narrated on Twitter what a lady did after catching her younger sister and husband having affair.
She said the married woman who was cheated on vowed never to have anything to do with her younger sister in this life. However, she forgave her husband who also committed the act and still lives with him.
@Ada_nnempi said the wife involved actually shared the incident with her. The tweep stated that she felt bad for the lady and her younger sister. Responding to a comment, the narrator revealed that the husband actually pays the school fees of his wife's younger sister but after the incident, she instructed her man to stop paying it.
Source: Legit.ng