A beautiful young lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her mother who played a trick on her

The woman had sent her daughter a link on WhatsApp advising her to be careful about the way she mingles with voice

Her daughter's response made her mother believe that she mingles with men and the woman didn't hesitate to exclaim

A mother sent messages to her daughter on WhatsApp, warning her to be cautious about the way she mingles with men.

The woman, however, wrote out the words in a tricky way and her unsuspecting daughter responded in affirmation.

Smart mum uses trick on daughter Photo Credit: @stephfym, Usman Adepoju/Getty images

Source: Twitter

"Be careful with boys and men you mingle with. Country too hard. Desperate men everywhere. A word is enough", the mother said.

Reacting to her mother's message, the daughter said yes, she will be cautious, and her mother immediately concluded that she mingles with men.

"So you mingle with men", the mother exclaimed after her daughter promised to be careful with the men she mingles with.

The daughter shared the WhatsApp chat on Twitter with the caption: "See my mum."

Social media reactions

Tife said:

"I can’t fall for this. I know my mother. So before she completes that statement I would have sent her which boys am I mingling with bai."

Adache Emmanuella stated:

"She set trap you fall. Simple, godforbid Mommy I don’t mingle with Men in Jesus name."

Irunnia reacted:

"How did you fall for this? Most people can detect this from miles away especially those of us with strict parents."

Mimi Special said:

"Wait till u meet my mum. The woman use sticker pass me, so I am not surprised if it’s her mum."

Xavier commented:

"You feel for her sneak I would have Immediately said "stop ma. I'm not mingling with no form of man. worry not."

Pretty Ada added:

"Mothers can be something else. Only yes ma means u mingle with men."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng