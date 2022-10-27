A nice video has shown a woman who was trying to use of fork and knife to eat her food in a popular restaurant

She was unable to make use of the knife and fork and she quickly dumped the two items and used her hands instead

The video has caused a stir on TikTok where it was posted as people praised her being embracing her real self

A woman has being praised on TikTok for embracing her culture instead of struggling to eat with fork and knife.

In a viral video posted on TikTok by @rahimfoods, the woman at first tried to eat like white people, using a fork and a knife.

After unsuccessful efforts to use knife and a fork, the woman made use of her hands. Photo credit: TikTok/@rahimfoods.

Source: UGC

She struggled with the knife and fork as she was unable to use the two to scoop food to her mouth.

In a matter of minutes, she promptly dumped the fork and knife and dug her hands into the plate of food with speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She became happy

The way she attacked the food when she started using her hands shows someone who is happy.

Joy brimmed in her eyes as she became comfortable with herself after ditching the knife and fork.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTok users have besieged the video with their reactions. Many say the woman did the right thing to have embraced her culture in fullness without trying to impress people. See some of the reactions below:

@clarasitta7 said:

"Way to go mama."

@user1girlfriend said:

"She looks familiar to me."

@shanitabinti 001 commented:

"Mommy, you need to teach me how to cook."

@Faizak Imani reacted:

"Mama use your hands comfortably no pressure."

@mansirakel24 said:

"Make life soft. That idea was the best."

@faithatube commented:

"I would use my hands."

@Sophiejamil23 said:

"Mummy you're like me."

@Queen Araweelo commented:

"This kind of food I won't have a time to find a fork."

Nigerian woman cooks assorted dishes for her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman prepared a lot of food and kept for her husband before travelling.

She shared a video to show off the assorted dishes she prepared and how she packed them.

A lot of social media users praised her for taking good care of her husband.

Source: Legit.ng