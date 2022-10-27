An energetic old woman absolutely killed it when she fearlessly engaged some young people on the dance floor

In an Instagram video, the woman strapped her wrapper tightly and emerged the star dancer at the event

Her moves were so flawless that it attracted a young man who showered her with a lot of money as she danced

The amazing dance steps displayed by an old woman in wrapper has earned her admiration online.

The impressive video that captured the sweet dance moves was reposted on Instagram by @nwe, and it has warmed many hearts.

The powerful energy displayed by the old woman on the dance floor got her a lot of ovation. Photo credit: @periclemoments.

From the way she danced and the confidence that followed all her moves, it was clear to all present that she is a stepper.

Young people were present at the event and they also stormed the dance floor but the old woman refused to be subdued.

At some points, the old woman loosened her wrapper and fastened it more tightly as she became more energetic.

Her beautiful dancing steps would later earn her some money because a man stormed the dance floor and rained cash on her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

It was not only at the event that the energetic granny became a celebrity. When the video made it to Instagram, it quickly went viral. A lot of people are talking about the lovely old lady in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

@phenoambro said:

"Grandmaaa in the building."

@corneliaham_ commented:

"Grandma has more energy than the youths there together."

@ivanobass commented:

"Imagine in HER 20's."

@itslefthandsam said:

"She is the life of the party. Bless her soul."

@kiddanso_ commented:

"So nobody see the guy with a yellow shirt."

@yade.des said:

"Grandma is killing it! Go grandma."

@kitoko.sound commented:

"Yo she's teaching youngsters how to do it."

