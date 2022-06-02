Sinatu Sanni, an aged woman who was the custodian of the Olumo Rock deity in Abeokuta, Ogun state has passed to the great beyond

The to aged mum who was known as Iya Olumo died at the age of 137, according information issued by her family

The information from the family adds that the woman will be greatly missed even as it says she would have been 138 by August

A woman identified as Sinatu Sanni, who was the custodian of the Olumo Rock deity has passed on.

The Olumo Rock is located in Abeokuta, Ogun state and the woman looked after the deity inside the famous rock.

Iya Olumo died in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Nigerian News Direct and Fela Sanu/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Iya Olumo goes home at 137

Sanni, aged 137 passed on on Wednesday, June 1. Information has it that the woman would have been 137 by August 2022.

Information released by her son, Solomon Adio says she died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The release says:

“Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness. She was the mother of the deity. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the deity. She was dedicated to the gods."

