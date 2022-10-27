A 77-year-old man, Muharrem Erdogan, has happily tied the knot with the 90-year-old love of his life

This was after his bride, Habibe Ozdemir proposed to the father of four who has been living alone since his wife died

Ozdemir revealed that she met her husband after she visited a medical clinic years ago over health issues

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An older couple, Habibe Özdemir and Muharrem Erdoğan has found love again after years of being single.

Ozdemir, a 90-year-old single woman living alone, met her heartthrob when she visited a medical clinic.

Old couple tie the knot Photo Credit: @trtworld

Source: UGC

Following their encounter, the woman fell in love and proposed to 77-year-old Erdoğan, a father of four who lives alone after losing his wife years ago.

"We loved each other. It was all we needed after I took a liking to him,” Ozdemir said as the couple arrived at their wedding hall.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How I met Erdogan

Ozdemir recounted how she ran into Erdogan when she visited her neighbourhood clinic seven years ago for health problems.

The duo recovered from their illnesses and began to see each other after then, Dailysabah reports.

After several dates, the couple applied to the municipality of Avcılar in Istanbul to officiate their marriage.

They personally asked Mayor Turan Hancerli to preside over the wedding and the mayor complied. "It was a special wedding. They were very excited and I felt their excitement as well,” he said.

The staff of Cihangir Family Health Clinic, where the couple first met, stood as marriage witnesses at the ceremony.

Watch video below:

64-year-old woman marries for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman, Erumena Amata, who many had ridiculed and told she was never going to see her soul mate in life has finally got what she wanted. In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the woman said that people told her she is just way above a woman any man would be interested in.

She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man. According to her, God did it for her and put many people to shame. She revealed that her heartthrob is not only taller than she is, he is also way older.

Erumena said that whenever her friends got married, she was happy. Every year, she always tells herself that she would spend the year’s December in her husband’s house. The woman stated that the most painful thing was that the child that was delivered in her presence grew up to get married and even had a kid of her own.

Source: Legit.ng