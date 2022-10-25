A Nigerian man got many mixed reactions online when he showed off an old oyinbo woman in a wheelchair as his sugar mummy

People who did not know she was his mother-in-law thought he was a caregiver who could be sacked because of the video

Many TikTokers in his comment section were quick to correct others who believed that the woman was actually his lover

A young Nigerian man, @kelvintested12, married to an oyinbo lady, made a very funny video that has generated a lot of reactions as he referred to his mother-in-law as his sugar mummy.

At the start of the clip, he said he was about to drop an update for all the young men looking for how to marry oyinbo.

Many people who believed she is his sugar mummy said he will be sacked. Photo source: TikTok/@kelvintested12

Man and his mother-in-law

He referred to his (fake) sugar mummy as a "tear rubber" as he said he has caught his own. He asked people to follow up on his update. The man joked:

"People wey dey wait for God time is the best, you no know where dem dey now."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maat1960 said:

"Wait until her family see this video."

E_Micheals said:

"Bro na you job you dey carry play like this o."

Smart King said:

"She's his mother-in-law. He's married to her daughter guys."

cryptocrewuniversity.com said:

"You might loose your job."

Crownkunley said:

"This one no be tear rubber oo bro this one na tear tear rubber."

Timon Lawrence said:

"Enjoy your care work."

Namish said:

"You guys should visit his page first, before commenting rubbing…she kinda looks like his Mother-in-law and I’m sure she knows he’s making a video."

Man welcomes oyinbo lover to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man known as Anuoluwapo on TikTok showed the moment he welcomed his oyinbo lover to Nigeria.

He captioned the clip:

"Welcome to Nigeria babe."

Like someone who has been expectant, the man excitedly walked toward his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage.

