A mother has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of her little son having mood swings

The little boy moved away to a corner and stared into space as his mother approached to find out the problem

Despite being curious to find out about her son's situation, the little boy shook his head and refused to speak

Netizens on TikTok have expressed concern over a cute little boy who sat alone at a park.

The little boy's mother found her son in a sad mood and she walked up to him to find out if he was okay.

Little boy with mood swings Photo Credit: @iammarylynmm/TikTok

When asked if everything was alright with him, the little boy shook his head, signifying that he doesn't feel okay.

His mother proceeded to ask if he would like to talk about what his problem was, but the little boy shook his head again. He wanted to be left alone.

Netizens react to video of a sad-looking little boy

Reacting to the clip, some netizens expressed emotions over the video, while others claimed that the little boy was just acting like the kid he is.

@kimmiebella8 said:

"He is gathering his thoughts before saying something out of pocket."

@rondabrooklyn wrote:

"Whelp he was clear. He not ready to talk right now. Maybe later. Keep us posted."

@mustangsallyb stated:

"He looks like he's worrying how he's gonna pay rent next month."

@protectorofmypeeps wrote:

"Mama I love you! I love your presence for the next generation of men y’all are raising! Him so cute."

@msblackgurl added:

"He's reflecting on how why he's out the house in a onesie and Crocs. Like he knows he had some clothes last he checked."

@themasktor commented:

"Do you want to talk about it Baby; Naw cause you ain't ready for what I am about to say to YOU! got me out here in a onsie. I can't look at you."

@a_known_dunn added:

"Bebe is stressed out, he gotta pay his bills, his girl is acting salty on a daily, his BM is stressing him out about some new clothes and shoes for JJ."

@daracwas reacted:

"My niece use to do this and one day an old lady pass and saw and said she is an old soul so she working stuff out."

Watch the video below:

