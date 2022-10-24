A young lady who has already roofed her house has revealed how some land thugs demanded to see a receipt of the building

Many found it funny that land thugs are still disturbing her when the building is nearing completion

Despite being the owner of the house, the lady carried some planks on her head to the area where they are needed on the site

A young Nigerian lady shared a video showing her carrying some logs of wood to the house that she is still working on.

In the clip, she revealed that omo onile (land thugs) approached her to ask for the receipt of the house.

Many people congratulated her for building house. Photo source: TikTok/@adeifeofficial_backup

Source: UGC

Lady works on her building project

She found it funny that anybody would ask that kind of question. Many people were wowed that she has been able to roof her house.

Some others on TikTok found it strange that there are omo oniles in the area where she is building.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has tens of comments with more than 1,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Omooba Atandaade said:

"Haha Omo onile keeeh for that side?"

ABIZY said:

"Congrats my darling sia."

user3117313392253 said:

"Congratulations my dear sis,,,, how I wish I don roof mine too."

heisomobolaji said:

"Congratulations dear."

Chefknife said:

"May God finish it for you."

Lady useS 9 months to finish building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

Lady buys land at young age

In similar news, a beautiful lady went on TikTok to reveal that she got her land at the age of 21, after seeing a beautiful house design she loved. In 2021, she started working on the foundation.

A video she shared showed the work progress in days. So far, the lady has been able to get the house to the roofing level, showing she has done the major work on building the structure.

Source: Legit.ng