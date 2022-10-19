A trending video shows the moment a woman poured water on her sales girl after catching her sleeping on duty

The woman who runs a provision store walked up to her sales girl in the video and carried out the act

Social media users have penned down suggestions to the woman regarding the issue on ground

A Nigerian entrepreneur got frustrated after seeing her sales girl sleeping on duty.

A video making the rounds on TikTok captures the angry boss walking up to her sales girl and emptying a sachet of water on her face.

Lady pours water on sales girl Photo Credit: @user738656964/TikTok

The sales girl woke up immediately and on sighting her boss, she bent her head downwards in shame.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the madam said;

"I woke her up three times before leaving. I came back she is still sleeping again."

Mixed reactions trail video of lady pouring water on sales girl

@jahniceee said:

"You ppl are saying she needs tv or music. Uve not seen ppl fast asleep on speakers before ong?"

@angelove602 stated:

"I had one Granny she sleeps just like her n when u ask she will say tsetse fly bite her in a youthful age o."

@sherryshantell149 commented:

"Ask her well maybe she's pregnant cuz this is serious."

@shollakesseh suggested:

"She might be pregnant or something might be wrong with her please take her to the hospital for a check-up."

@hildavulley718 said:

"She is sleeping on ur work, how can she be sleeping like that ahhh."

@maameyaa673 said:

"Find someone else and let her help you in the house alone because Eeii."

@favouritefavour223 commented:

"It’s not ordinary believe me I know of a girl that sleeps anywhere any time. She even stands and sleeps."

@mavis_ofori19 reacted:

"This is funny, there’s nothing wrong with her.I have a cousin and her daughter who can sleep from morning till evening without eating."

@lindash38 added:

"She's not serious there are people out there looking for Job and there sleeping."

Watch the video below:

