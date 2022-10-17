A Nigerian lady has shared a video to give a glimpse into the gifts she gave her younger sister who just clocked 19

In the video, the lady dropped bundles of naira notes for her sister on the bed and also gifted her iPhone 13

The video she shared has stirred serious reactions on Instagram as some Nigerians questioned her over the gifts

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who gifted her young sister an iPhone.

According to the lady, her sister just clocked 19 and she decided to bless her heavily.

In the short clip shared by @gossipmilltv, the lady was seen dropping bundles of cash on the bed for her younger sister.

The bundles of cash ranged from N200 notes to higher denominations, as she got many people jealous.

She equally gifted her an iPhone 13 which she also showed off in the video that has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@omarnee said:

"The internet will make you feel like a wicked sibling."

@_veekiesasha_ commented:

"You're using Xr. But gifted your sis a 13. Wow. Lie lie kids."

@mynameisfolake said:

"You’re using xr and got her 13..awwwn sweet sis."

@investor_amani1 said:

"Is like bomb they your head? Your sugar daddy buy new iPhone give you give you money join. You come they lie say na your sis you give. You day use XR you come they buy your lil sis 13. So the 13 no hungry you abii. See make unna they calm down for this app. The lies much"

@africateensgram_ commented:

"Do you need another sister?"

@wf_annabelle commented:

"Person wey dey use XR dey buy 13 for person…Mumu kid."

@white.marshmallow__ said:

"Try Dey give her attention too, it is important. Everything isn’t about money. Good night."

