A beautiful lady identified as Violet has shared a video of her lover whom she has been dating for a while now

Violet was diagnosed with scleroderma years ago and although this changed her physique, she has chosen to be positive

The proud girlfriend shared a video of her lover who accepted her for who she is and has shown interest in loving her wholeheartedly

Years ago, a beautiful lady suddenly began to change and she decided to go for a medical examination.

After a series of tests, she was diagnosed with scleroderma, a rare disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin.

Lady diagnosed with scleroderma flaunts lover Photo Credit: @violetamor / TikTok

As time passed, the change became worse and she got so lean, and depressed. Fortunately, the depression seized after she learnt to love herself and accept her situation.

In a recent video, the 27-year-old lady showed off he lover who accepted her despite the health challenges she has been facing.

How it all started

Violet in a TikTok post, said she noticed dark spots on her back and then her hands gradually became very dark in colour.

In a series of videos, she flaunted her lover and netizens were so happy for her.

Social media reactions

@mirabelkanu3 said:

"God bless u for standing by her she really a great blessing in deed."

@user63441981690043 reacted:

"Enjoy your Special day with happiness and joy sis. God bless you brother. Much love from Liberia."

@queensmart731 added:

"I never knew true love do exist like this oo may God bless you for her man."

@chiomaprecious278 said:

"Pls always love her don't change ur mind, I follow u guys cuz of my darling friend, I really love her much n tinx she do biko."

@user4128667828615 reacted:

"Wow nothing can change this love is actually a true where can I find this kind of love much love from my side God bless you guys."

Watch the video below:

Beautiful lady diagnosed with scleroderma shares touching story

