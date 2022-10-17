Emerging transformation pictures of a young Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady shared an old picture of herself and said that she was dumped for being ugly at that time

In her new look flaunted online, she has not only grown into a more beautiful lady but has a bigger bust

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Oladoyin has got many talking following new pictures she flaunted of the physical transformation she underwent.

Oladoyin shared on TikTok an old picture in which she looked darker and revealed she was dumped for being ugly.

She looked way bigger. Photo Credit: TikTok/@oladohyeeen

Source: UGC

She looked prettier with a larger bust and this got her trolled by many social media users.

Oladoyin then retracted her statement in the video, saying she wasn't actually dumped and that none of her trolls are her type. She wrote:

"It’s not that deep, nobody left, it’s just a trend because most of y’all commenting are not even my type to begin with. Let’s not be unfortunate."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

orente said:

"But why are y’all this mean ?? If you have nothing nice to say can’t you just scroll .imagine if someone says half of the things y’all saying."

jelimosimotwo said:

"You look way prettier. in the third pic one can tell you worked on your skin. keep it up."

Precious said:

"Pls, is he still begging to come back? Make E better no come back o."

jessicaime0 said:

"Saw this post on a friends status, I no fit laugh. God please forgive me, challenge is over."

peacemogaji said:

"Na the load won kill am."

mrlekki001 said:

"You win the challenge it’s true that the mother that mother your mother mother her mother."

Nigerian lady dumped for her looks posts curvy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady dumped for how she looked had flaunted her hour-glass figure online.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @winifredoflagos shared a clip of her petite self in 2020, stating that her man then tagged her ugly and skinny.

Two years on, she looked curvy and more beautiful, as seen in the next scene of her TikTok showcase. According to her, he now wants her. Curious netizens marvelled by her physical transformation sought to know her secret. She replied:

"I actually didn’t use any supplement, I had tendency to be fat but I got worked up , stopped eating well and was undergoing stress in 2020.

"Then after I started eating well enough, so I blew up."

Source: Legit.ng