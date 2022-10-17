A funny video making rounds online shows the moment some residents of Benin city, Edo state, approached a man

The residents expressed shock as they likened him to 'Jesus' and walked up to him to throw hilarious jabs at him

Social media users have reacted to the video while revealing what they would have done if they had bumped into him themselves

There was mild uproar in Benin city, Edo state, after residents spotted a man whom they claimed looked like 'Jesus.'

Jesus, also called Jesus Christ, Jesus of Galilee, or Jesus of Nazareth, is a religious leader revered in Christianity, one of the world's major religions.

Nigerians bump into 'Jesus' Photo Credit: @emmyyung_ / TikTok

In a trending video, some residents of Benin city, gathered around the young man and someone filmed him.

The Nigerian man who made the video was heard saying in the background, "Jesus dey Benin. Jesus greet me o."

Reacting to the attention he was getting, the young man gave the residents a 'thumbs up' gesture and everyone laughed.

Social media reactions

@guiditta01 said:

"Jesus looking so simple. I love am."

@emmyyung_: commented:

"I don carry am go house like this Jesus dey live with me now."

@sunshinemadeit wrote:

"Nah the flood make am come make he see am life e be like cloud cover every well."

@officialterrynice said:

"He don go upper for Jesus Christ nah there he dey stay I sabi am."

@eyshaoo added:

"If u no happy for this country it means happiness wasn't meant for u."

@estherindubisi noted:

"My Jesus no slim like this ohhh."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady meets Jesus look-alike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has stirred reactions on Twitter after she shared a photo of a man who she said looks like Jesus.

The lady identified on the micro bloging platform as @loreto24 said she saw the man at a place she didn't name. Curious, the lady took a selfie with the Jesus look-alike. She later shared the same phone online.

She also revealed that the man in question told her that he gets such comments from people who tell him he looks like Jesus. Sharing the photo, the lady wrote: "I just literally saw a guy that looks like Jesus. I couldn’t hold back and had to ask if anyone told him he looks like Jesus."

