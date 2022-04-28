A lady has shared a photo she took with a man who she said looks like Jesus and who she met at a place she did not name

She said the Jesus look-alike acknowledged that many people have told him that he looks like Jesus in the past

Massive reactions have trailed the photo on Twitter where it was shared by the lady and it has since gone viral

A lady has stirred reactions on Twitter after she shared a photo of a man who she said looks like Jesus.

The lady identified on the micro bloging platform as @loreto24 said she saw the man at a place she didn't name.

The lady took said the man looks like Jesus. Photo credit: @lareto24

Source: Twitter

She took selfie

Curious, the lady took a selfie with the Jesus look-alike. She later shared the same phone online.

She also revealed that the man in question told her that he gets such comments from people who tell him he looks like Jesus.

Sharing the photo, the lady wrote:

"I just literally saw a guy that looks like Jesus. I couldn’t hold back and had to ask if anyone told him he looks like Jesus. He laughed and said a number of times. He is so fine."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

@boks84tm commented:

"Instead of touching the hem of his garment, you were taking selfies....the children of this generation sef."

@alex2j2 commented:

"See as you dey share your secret formula to riches freely. Someone wen you go hold tight carry come Nigeria and open a ministry; "Jesus: the real deal ministry" and see millions of educated and non-educated people trooping in to see your Jesus. DM and let's make this cheddar girl."

@Nwesleyike reacted:

"No one knows what Jesus looks like, but this sure wasn't it this is the western version look alike. Jesus as the Bible said was dark skin like bronze color and wooly hair basically a black man."

Source: Legit.ng