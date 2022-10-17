A beautiful Nigerian lady has announced her utmost desire to get a man for herself as soon as possible

The video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens as many support her bold act while others condemned it

The desperate single lady had stormed a mall where she revealed her decision to put an end to her single life

A Nigerian lady who says she's tired of being single recently stormed a mall to get a man.

On getting to the mall, she made a video revealing that she didn't visit the mall to get any items for herself.

Lady storms mall to find love Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to her, she came to the mall with the sole aim of finding a man. She added that she no longer cares if the man belongs to another woman.

In her words:

"Shey you people can see where I am right now. I did not come here to buy anything. I came to look for man. I am entering that mall in the name of the father, son and the holy spirit.

"And my dear, just so you know, if your boyfriend should come to me sope otilor my dear. He's gone. The hustle is real o. No dull yourself."

Social media reactions

Ifeomaonye said:

"Wo my dear, serious men are busy working in their offices. It’s yahoo boys you’ll meet there."

Veevogee stated:

"People dey divorce. People dey find man. This life sha."

Leaddyskincare wrote:

"I thought you people agreed you don’t want to marry again. Why una dey look for man?"

Nonnyjanti reacted:

"Omo I wish this country has tower nah that place I go like hangmyself, make all the men see me. Have been to ShopRite, crunches,Mr Biggs, Vegas, KFC etc I no see man."

Joanodenu added:

"You nor go see man there self. Go beach, club, church but you gats dress very fine and very good during worship sessions and try go to all these fancy restaurants ok bye."

Only1_ednariches commented:

"Na dis one be ur own hustle? Well done oh. Sister hustler."

Vickyflamez reacted:

"So you know, you can quickly snach a wife killer at the store too Otilor. Human need to be careful sha."

